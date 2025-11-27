Asia Stocks Surge Amid Global Market Optimism
Asian markets rose on Thursday, driven by positive trends from Wall Street. Investors anticipate a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December. Gains in Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea pushed the rallies. Technology and financial stocks fueled the increase, with Dell Technologies and Robinhood Markets showing notable advances.
- Country:
- Philippines
Asian shares rose on Thursday, inspired by a continued rally in US markets, marking a fourth consecutive day of gains on Wall Street. Investors are feeling optimistic as they bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut at the next meeting in December.
Japan saw notable advances, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 1%, buoyed by government plans for a significant economic package backed by new bond issuances. Similarly, Chinese markets experienced moderate growth, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7% amid stability in interest rates.
In the technology sector, Dell Technologies led the charge with a 5.8% increase following record AI server orders, while financial stocks also made significant contributions to the market uptick, highlighted by Robinhood Markets' 10.9% rise after announcing plans to expand its business.
(With inputs from agencies.)