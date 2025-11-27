Asia Stocks Surge Amid Global Market Optimism

Asian shares rose on Thursday, inspired by a continued rally in US markets, marking a fourth consecutive day of gains on Wall Street. Investors are feeling optimistic as they bet on a Federal Reserve interest rate cut at the next meeting in December.

Japan saw notable advances, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 1%, buoyed by government plans for a significant economic package backed by new bond issuances. Similarly, Chinese markets experienced moderate growth, while South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7% amid stability in interest rates.

In the technology sector, Dell Technologies led the charge with a 5.8% increase following record AI server orders, while financial stocks also made significant contributions to the market uptick, highlighted by Robinhood Markets' 10.9% rise after announcing plans to expand its business.

(With inputs from agencies.)