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Controversy Over Disqualification in Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare claims that 71 lakh women have been disqualified from Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides Rs 1,500 monthly aid. Allegations of misuse of public funds for electoral gains have arisen, prompting demands for explanations from government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-04-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 18:55 IST
Controversy Over Disqualification in Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare has raised a significant issue, claiming that 71 lakh women have been unjustly removed from the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Maharashtra government designed to provide financial aid to women beneficiaries.

During a press conference, Andhare questioned the action taken by Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare regarding this mass disqualification. The scheme reportedly disbursed Rs 255.60 crore before the 2024 assembly elections, and Andhare demands accountability from the Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Minister Tatkare.

Allegations suggest that public funds were potentially used for electoral manipulation. State officials noted that e-KYC was a requirement, and accounts failing this process were closed. However, the government has extended the e-KYC deadline, which may lead to changes in account status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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