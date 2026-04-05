Opening Eyes: The Life-Changing Impact of Eye Donation

The Eye Bank Society of Rajasthan has achieved a remarkable milestone by facilitating corneal transplants for 17,675 visually impaired individuals across seven states in the past 24 years, officials announced on Sunday. While the impact is transformative, the NGO highlights that persistent myths and a lack of awareness inhibit wider participation in eye donations.

Established in 2002, the society has collected 27,307 corneas, enabling thousands of free transplants. Society President B L Sharma advocates for increased awareness, dispelling myths that deter donors. Misconceptions, such as fear of disfigurement or inappropriate post-mortem body handling, are major hurdles.

Currently, corneas collected in Rajasthan are distributed to cities like Delhi and Punjab, addressing the needs of over three lakh corneal blindness sufferers. Through robust awareness campaigns nationwide, the Eye Bank Society seeks to narrow the gap between donor availability and the pressing demand for corneal transplants, fostering new hope and vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)