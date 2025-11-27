Left Menu

Ace International Secures $35 Million to Bolster Dairy Ingredient Expansion

Dairy ingredients company Ace International Ltd has raised $35 million from investors like FMO and responsAbility to enhance its business by setting up a new facility in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh. This expansion will boost the production of nutraceuticals, infant and sports nutrition, and other food ingredients.

Ace International Ltd, a prominent player in the dairy ingredients sector, has successfully garnered $35 million to fuel its business expansion plans.

The funding round saw participation from notable investors including FMO, responsAbility, Incofin, and Fiedlin Ventures. This latest capital injection aims to bolster Ace International's production capabilities.

Plans include establishing a manufacturing facility in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, dedicated to producing a wide range of products such as nutraceuticals, infant and sports nutrition, medical foods, and confectionery.

