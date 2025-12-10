Technology International Unveils New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat

Vadodara, Gujarat — Technology International, a leader in porous polymer-based venting technologies, is constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jarod, Vadodara. This facility represents the company's commitment to innovation and scaling production capacity as part of its 'Made in India' initiative to serve global markets.

Phase 1 of the development spans 30,000 sq. ft. of built-up area, backed by an investment of USD 2 million. Expected to be operational by Diwali 2026, the facility will enhance the company's production capacity from 70 million to 150 million parts annually, driven by automation-led excellence.

The new plant will house an advanced R&D lab and a quality control center, designed to ensure high performance and strict standards across their product lines. The expansion reflects Technology International's commitment to innovation, job creation, and strengthening India's role in global material technologies.

