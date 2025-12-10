Technology International Unveils New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat
Technology International is building a cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Jarod, Vadodara, to enhance production capacity and innovation in porous polymer-based solutions. The plant will boost India's advanced engineering solutions, employing automation and increased R&D to meet global market demands in sectors like electric mobility and medical devices.
- Country:
- India
Vadodara, Gujarat — Technology International, a leader in porous polymer-based venting technologies, is constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jarod, Vadodara. This facility represents the company's commitment to innovation and scaling production capacity as part of its 'Made in India' initiative to serve global markets.
Phase 1 of the development spans 30,000 sq. ft. of built-up area, backed by an investment of USD 2 million. Expected to be operational by Diwali 2026, the facility will enhance the company's production capacity from 70 million to 150 million parts annually, driven by automation-led excellence.
The new plant will house an advanced R&D lab and a quality control center, designed to ensure high performance and strict standards across their product lines. The expansion reflects Technology International's commitment to innovation, job creation, and strengthening India's role in global material technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Proposes Quantum Leap with New Innovation Network
Telangana's Innovation Ecosystem Revolutionized with Google Startups Hub Launch
ATMAN 3.0: Pioneering the Future of HealthTech Innovation
Unveiling 'Good News Assam': Stories of Resilience and Innovation
NZ launches $1.35m quantum tech discovery phase to build future jobs and innovation