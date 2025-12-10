Left Menu

Technology International Unveils New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat

Technology International is building a cutting-edge manufacturing plant in Jarod, Vadodara, to enhance production capacity and innovation in porous polymer-based solutions. The plant will boost India's advanced engineering solutions, employing automation and increased R&D to meet global market demands in sectors like electric mobility and medical devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:56 IST
Technology International Unveils New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Vadodara, Gujarat — Technology International, a leader in porous polymer-based venting technologies, is constructing a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Jarod, Vadodara. This facility represents the company's commitment to innovation and scaling production capacity as part of its 'Made in India' initiative to serve global markets.

Phase 1 of the development spans 30,000 sq. ft. of built-up area, backed by an investment of USD 2 million. Expected to be operational by Diwali 2026, the facility will enhance the company's production capacity from 70 million to 150 million parts annually, driven by automation-led excellence.

The new plant will house an advanced R&D lab and a quality control center, designed to ensure high performance and strict standards across their product lines. The expansion reflects Technology International's commitment to innovation, job creation, and strengthening India's role in global material technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025