Police Nab Trio with Weapons in Narwal
Police arrested three men in the Narwal area, seizing sharp-edged weapons, including swords and a khokhri. Following a tip-off, officials took Rocky Singh, Shiva, and Sahil into custody. An investigation is underway to determine their motives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:57 IST
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, law enforcement officials apprehended three individuals and confiscated sharp-edged weapons from their possession in Narwal.
Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the suspects, identified as Rocky Singh, Shiva, and Sahil, and seized several weapons including swords, a khokhri, and a toka.
A case has been filed, and investigations have commenced to uncover the motive behind the possession of these weapons, officials revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- Narwal
- police
- tip-off
- weapons
- swords
- investigation
- Rocky Singh
- Shiva
- Sahil
ALSO READ
EY Auditors Under Investigation for Due Process Failures
Nightclub Blaze Investigation: Arrests and International Manhunt
Alleged Siphoning of Rs 27 Lakh After Man's Death Triggers Investigation
Punjab's Political Corruption Crisis: A Call for Comprehensive Investigation
South Korea's Presidential Call for Investigation into Religious-Political Links