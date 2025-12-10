Police Nab Trio with Weapons in Narwal

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials apprehended three individuals and confiscated sharp-edged weapons from their possession in Narwal.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the suspects, identified as Rocky Singh, Shiva, and Sahil, and seized several weapons including swords, a khokhri, and a toka.

A case has been filed, and investigations have commenced to uncover the motive behind the possession of these weapons, officials revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)