Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Tripura Minister Over Alleged Fake Educational Certificates

A complaint was filed against Tripura minister Tinku Roy, accusing him of submitting fake educational certificates during assembly elections and concealing a pending criminal case. The Congress leader alleged these documents are forged, and police are currently investigating the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 10-12-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 14:55 IST
Controversy Surrounds Tripura Minister Over Alleged Fake Educational Certificates
minister
  • Country:
  • India

In Tripura, a political storm brews as Congress leader Chandrashekar Sinha has lodged a formal complaint against state minister Tinku Roy, raising serious allegations about his educational qualifications.

The accusations suggest that the minister submitted fake certificates behind his candidacy in two assembly elections and allegedly concealed a pending criminal case.

The police in Unakoti district have confirmed receipt of the complaint, with an investigation set to determine the veracity of these claims, potentially escalating to a full-blown political scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025