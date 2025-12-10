Controversy Surrounds Tripura Minister Over Alleged Fake Educational Certificates

In Tripura, a political storm brews as Congress leader Chandrashekar Sinha has lodged a formal complaint against state minister Tinku Roy, raising serious allegations about his educational qualifications.

The accusations suggest that the minister submitted fake certificates behind his candidacy in two assembly elections and allegedly concealed a pending criminal case.

The police in Unakoti district have confirmed receipt of the complaint, with an investigation set to determine the veracity of these claims, potentially escalating to a full-blown political scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)