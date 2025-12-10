Controversy Surrounds Tripura Minister Over Alleged Fake Educational Certificates
A complaint was filed against Tripura minister Tinku Roy, accusing him of submitting fake educational certificates during assembly elections and concealing a pending criminal case. The Congress leader alleged these documents are forged, and police are currently investigating the claims.
Updated: 10-12-2025 14:55 IST
- India
In Tripura, a political storm brews as Congress leader Chandrashekar Sinha has lodged a formal complaint against state minister Tinku Roy, raising serious allegations about his educational qualifications.
The accusations suggest that the minister submitted fake certificates behind his candidacy in two assembly elections and allegedly concealed a pending criminal case.
The police in Unakoti district have confirmed receipt of the complaint, with an investigation set to determine the veracity of these claims, potentially escalating to a full-blown political scandal.
