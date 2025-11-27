Left Menu

Asian Markets Rally on Fed Rate Cut Hopes Amid Limited US Trading

Asian stocks surged as expectations grew for a Federal Reserve rate cut, influencing market sentiment positively despite muted movements due to the holiday-curtailed week. The yen remained under vigilance for possible intervention, while Bitcoin rebounded and Chinese property markets faced renewed challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:09 IST
Asian stocks experienced an upswing on Thursday alongside a softened dollar, driven by anticipations of a forthcoming interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next month. This arose amid muted U.S. market activities, as investors remained undeterred by previously anxiety-inducing AI bubble concerns seen earlier in November.

The MSCI's comprehensive Asia-Pacific shares index outside Japan advanced by 0.4%, influenced by Wall Street gains, and poised to break a three-week downward streak. Japan's Nikkei index saw a significant rise, surpassing 1%, while European futures indicated a steady start. Analysts like Charu Chanana from Saxo noted a positive market response to expectations of the Fed's rate cut.

Market dynamics shifted towards stability following a resumed flow of dated U.S. data that provided limited economic insight post-government shutdown. Remarks from Fed officials Mary Daly and Christopher Waller further solidified a high probability of a December rate cut, as traders assessed global currency movements and investment trends ahead of the year's end.

