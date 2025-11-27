India and US Forge Path to Empowering Economic Ties Amid Trade Talks
India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, discussed a trade deal with US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg. The deal aims to reduce tariffs and improve economic ties, despite tensions over Trump's policies. India's exports have fallen due to high tariffs, complicating bilateral trade dynamics.
India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, met with Jacob S Helberg, the US Under Secretary of State, to negotiate a mutually beneficial trade deal and explore technology collaboration.
During their discussion, Kwatra extended congratulations to Helberg for his new role in economic growth, energy, and environmental affairs. Their conversation covered significant ground, focusing on strategic trade dialogues, AI technology, and facilitating smoother economic engagements between the two nations.
Indian exports to the US have seen a notable decline due to high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, highlighting an urgent need for successful trade negotiations. Despite these challenges, the US continues to be India's largest trading partner, emphasizing the importance placed on resolving these financial impasses.
