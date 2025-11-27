Left Menu

Cortina D'Ampezzo: A Race Against Time for Winter Olympics Transport

Cortina d'Ampezzo faces transport challenges for the upcoming Winter Olympics, forcing event organizers to cap ticket sales due to congestion worries. Critical delays in the construction of a new cable car to key venues have highlighted these issues. Efforts are underway to address the transportation bottleneck.

Winter Olympics event organizers in Cortina d'Ampezzo will limit ticket sales due to transportation concerns, caused by delays in cable car construction to mountain venues. The Apollonio-Socrepes gondola, critical for fan access, highlights Italy's logistical struggles as it co-hosts the Games with Milan.

With over 200,000 spectators anticipated for events like curling and bobsleigh, local councilor Massimo Bortoluzzi confirmed a 15% reduction in travel capacity estimates. The Games' organizing committee strives to match ticket sales with the city's transport capabilities, implementing vehicle restrictions to alleviate congestion.

The cable car project, comprising 10 pylons and 50 cabins, aims to carry 2,400 visitors per hour to the Tofane slopes. Despite legal and geological setbacks, officials are confident of a December completion. Local residents, like bookshop owner Franco Sovilla, hope the infrastructure will serve long-term benefits for the area.

