Sterling's Path: Navigating Economic Uncertainty and Fiscal Policies

Sterling paused its recent rally, affected by doubts over economic fundamentals and the UK budget's fiscal tightening. Analysts expressed concerns about growth, inflation, and productivity, with the Euro poised to rise against the British currency. UK's fiscal policy and election timing add complexity to Sterling's trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:37 IST
Sterling's five-day rally came to a halt on Thursday amid renewed investor attention on underlying economic issues. Analysts are skeptical about whether the fiscal tightening outlined in the recent budget will be enforced, overshadowing the currency's performance.

The U.S. dollar made gains against major currencies, marking a potential end to its most significant weekly decline since July. The pound fell 0.15% to $1.3219, retreating from a one-month high hit earlier at $1.3269. Persistent concerns about slow economic growth and the Bank of England's policy course keep pressure on the pound.

The euro reached a fresh high against the pound, trading at 87.46 pence before settling at 87.59 pence. UK bond markets responded positively to Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' fiscal measures, easing worries over long-term fiscal health. Analysts, however, caution that Sterling remains vulnerable until substantial fiscal issues are addressed, linked to the upcoming parliamentary election timeline.

