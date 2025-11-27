Milestone Achieved: TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad's 200,000th Unit Roll-Out
TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have celebrated the production of their 200,000th unit, marking a significant achievement in their decade-long partnership. This accomplishment underscores the success of their collaboration in the sub-500cc motorcycle segment and the launch of the new BMW F 450 GS.
TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have proudly announced the production of their 200,000th unit, a testament to the fruitful Indo-German automotive alliance. This achievement highlights their successful collaboration, particularly in the sub-500cc two-wheeler segment.
The new milestone coincides with the manufacturing commencement of the BMW F 450 GS at TVS Motor's Hosur plant. This development is expected to pave the way for continued growth in both innovation and market reach, demonstrating the companies' commitment to deliver superior motorcycles globally.
Emphasizing their shared values, KN Radhakrishnan of TVS Motor and Markus Flasch of BMW Motorrad, express optimism for the future. They highlight the partnership's role in setting industry benchmarks, ensuring their joint products continue to captivate riders worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
