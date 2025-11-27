Left Menu

Revolutionizing Logistics: Fleetx Unveils AI-Driven Truckable Routes

Fleetx introduces 'Truckable Routes', an AI-backed solution optimizing commercial vehicle routes. This innovation offers truck-specific guidance using data from over 500,000 connected vehicles, enhancing safety, time-efficiency, and cost-effectiveness for logistics operators.

Updated: 27-11-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 18:28 IST
Fleetx, a fleet and logistics optimization platform, has launched 'Truckable Routes', an AI-powered solution designed to improve route planning for commercial vehicles. Unveiled on a Thursday in Mumbai, the innovation aims to help truck operators find the safest, quickest, and most cost-efficient paths for their fleets.

The solution taps into insights drawn from millions of real-world trips involving over 500,000 commercial vehicles linked to the Fleetx platform. This addresses longstanding challenges in route planning that traditionally relied on driver intuition and basic data, without the sophistication found in Google Maps.

'Truckable Routes' provides logistics teams with a data-driven perspective on optimal routes, diverging from the general navigation strategies offered by existing tools. Vineet Sharma, Founder and CEO of Fleetx, emphasizes how this development is set to transform freight planning, monitoring, and optimization across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

