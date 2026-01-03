MI Emirates Secure Spot in ILT20 Final with Commanding Victory

MI Emirates showcased a dominant all-round performance to overpower Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets, securing a spot in the final of the ILT20 tournament.

The Emirate's team will face Desert Vipers in the highly-anticipated finale on Sunday. In a match characterized by low scores, MI Emirates efficiently chased down the target of 121 set by the Knight Riders.

Key contributions from Tom Banton and Shakib Al Hasan, alongside impressive bowling performances from Muhammad Rohid and AM Ghazanfar, ensured their victory. The Knight Riders struggled to defend their modest total, despite utilizing seven different bowlers.