Bihar's New Healthcare Initiative for Seniors Takes Off

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a healthcare scheme aimed at providing medical facilities to the elderly at their homes. The initiative is part of the 'Saat Nischay' policy, focused on improving the quality of life for senior citizens, aligning with the government's ongoing development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-01-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 11:53 IST
Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, declared the launch of a new healthcare initiative aimed at delivering medical services directly to elderly residents' homes. The program, under the 'Saat Nischay' (seven resolves) scheme, seeks to prioritize healthcare provisions for the senior citizens across the state.

In a post on social media platform X, Kumar stressed the importance of offering essential healthcare services to the elderly, including nursing assistance and emergency medical help, within the comfort of home. He urged the health department to expedite the implementation process.

The scheme is part of Bihar's broader development strategy, 'Saat Nischay-3,' which aims for inclusive development and ease of living. Citizens are invited to submit suggestions for further improvement via email or mail, as the state government commits to making Bihar a developed state by 2030.

