Bihar's New Healthcare Initiative for Seniors Takes Off

Bihar's Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, declared the launch of a new healthcare initiative aimed at delivering medical services directly to elderly residents' homes. The program, under the 'Saat Nischay' (seven resolves) scheme, seeks to prioritize healthcare provisions for the senior citizens across the state.

In a post on social media platform X, Kumar stressed the importance of offering essential healthcare services to the elderly, including nursing assistance and emergency medical help, within the comfort of home. He urged the health department to expedite the implementation process.

The scheme is part of Bihar's broader development strategy, 'Saat Nischay-3,' which aims for inclusive development and ease of living. Citizens are invited to submit suggestions for further improvement via email or mail, as the state government commits to making Bihar a developed state by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)