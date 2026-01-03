Kerala Government to Challenge K-TET Verdict to Safeguard Teachers' Jobs

The Kerala government has announced plans to file a review petition in the Supreme Court to contest its recent judgment concerning the Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (K-TET). The ruling is perceived to adversely impact teachers appointed before April 1, 2010, prompting the state's intervention.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding the job security of these teachers, appointed under the recruitment rules existing during their hiring. He assured that no teacher with pre-2010 appointments would face job loss.

The K-TET, introduced in 2012, raised concerns as it required teachers who joined before its implementation to acquire qualifications retrospectively. The minister argued that such demands breach the principles of natural justice and compromise the state's educational standards. The government is poised to expedite legal measures, ensuring affected teachers are protected.