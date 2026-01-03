Left Menu

Henry Winkler Defies Retirement Rumors, Continues to Shine

Henry Winkler, known for 'The Fonz' on 'Happy Days', dismisses retirement plans. Despite questions about retiring, he remains passionate about acting. Winkler's next project is the crime thriller film 'Normal', alongside Bob Odenkirk, set to release in April under the direction of Ben Wheatley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-01-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 11:55 IST
Veteran actor Henry Winkler, famous for his role as Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli on 'Happy Days', asserts that retirement is not in his current plans. Winkler, who made his directorial debut with 'All the Kids Do It' in 1984, insists he will continue working as long as he is able.

Speaking on the IMO podcast with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, Winkler expressed gratitude towards his career and said, 'I'm very grateful... People keep asking me if I'm going to retire, or if I have retired. I think that is the furthest thing from my imagination.'

The actor is set to appear in the upcoming crime thriller 'Normal', which also features actor Bob Odenkirk. Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film is expected to hit theaters in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

