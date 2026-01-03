Henry Winkler Defies Retirement Rumors, Continues to Shine

Veteran actor Henry Winkler, famous for his role as Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli on 'Happy Days', asserts that retirement is not in his current plans. Winkler, who made his directorial debut with 'All the Kids Do It' in 1984, insists he will continue working as long as he is able.

Speaking on the IMO podcast with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson, Winkler expressed gratitude towards his career and said, 'I'm very grateful... People keep asking me if I'm going to retire, or if I have retired. I think that is the furthest thing from my imagination.'

The actor is set to appear in the upcoming crime thriller 'Normal', which also features actor Bob Odenkirk. Directed by Ben Wheatley, the film is expected to hit theaters in April.

