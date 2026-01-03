Left Menu

Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: A Two-Year Roadmap

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari stresses that ten months is insufficient to evaluate the government's pollution control efforts and requests two years for meaningful progress. He highlights improved air quality and government initiatives, urging public cooperation. He dismisses claims of manipulated data, emphasizing electric vehicles and infrastructure changes as key measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 11:58 IST
Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality has seen noticeable improvements, with MP Manoj Tiwari defending the government's pollution control efforts. He argues that the current administration needs at least two more years to show tangible results, urging citizens to support ongoing initiatives.

Tiwari emphasized that only measurable data should determine the success of pollution control, dismissing allegations of tampered AQI data as baseless. He noted that this year's Air Quality Index did not exceed 415, a significant drop compared to past records.

Highlighting the government's commitment to reduce pollution, Tiwari pointed to the push for electric vehicles and infrastructure enhancements to ease traffic congestion. He also mentioned steps to clean the Yamuna river and simplify rules around tree removal for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

