LG Electronics India Elevates Leaders in Strategic Reorganization

LG Electronics India Ltd announced a significant leadership reorganization on Thursday, elevating Sanjay Chitkara to Co-Chief Sales and Marketing Officer as part of a strategic push for growth post-IPO.

Yongchan Jung, previously leading manufacturing at the Noida site, takes over as Chief Production Officer, according to a regulatory filing. The moves aim to bolster the company's management and local efficiencies in the Indian market.

The leadership reshuffle follows LGEIL's Rs 11,607-crore IPO, emphasizing the importance of empowering its Indian team and improving decision-making dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)