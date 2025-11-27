LG Electronics India Elevates Leaders in Strategic Reorganization
LG Electronics India Ltd has reorganized its leadership, promoting Sanjay Chitkara and appointing Yongchan Jung in key roles. This move aims to enhance management operations, empower Indian leadership, and improve local efficiencies following the company's recent IPO.
LG Electronics India Ltd announced a significant leadership reorganization on Thursday, elevating Sanjay Chitkara to Co-Chief Sales and Marketing Officer as part of a strategic push for growth post-IPO.
Yongchan Jung, previously leading manufacturing at the Noida site, takes over as Chief Production Officer, according to a regulatory filing. The moves aim to bolster the company's management and local efficiencies in the Indian market.
The leadership reshuffle follows LGEIL's Rs 11,607-crore IPO, emphasizing the importance of empowering its Indian team and improving decision-making dynamics.
