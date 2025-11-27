Left Menu

Indian Visa Holders Lead Emigration from UK Amid Migration Policies

The UK's latest migration data shows a significant drop in net migration, with Indians topping the list of visa-holders leaving the UK. Driven by policies to reduce immigration figures, Indian nationals, along with Chinese, are majorly exiting for work and study reasons, impacting economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:26 IST
Indian Visa Holders Lead Emigration from UK Amid Migration Policies
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

New data reveals a marked decrease in net migration in the UK, with Indian nationals leading the exodus. Over the past year, about 74,000 Indians departed the UK, prompted by changes in immigration policy. This makes Indians the most common non-EU nationality leaving the country.

The Office for National Statistics highlighted a substantial decline in the number of Indians leaving with study and work visas, alongside Chinese nationals. The UK's government has been focusing on reducing net migration to alleviate economic pressures linked to high immigration figures.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood introduced stricter immigration measures, stating that the pace and scale of migration burden local communities. Meanwhile, organizations like the Work Rights Centre warn that these policies may stifle economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab

Investigation Launched: Alleged MGNREGA Irregularities in Punjab

 India
2
FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation

FBI Probes Shooter's Afghan Ties in Guard Attack Investigation

 United States
3
Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

Anjali Semwal Shines in Sunil Verma Memorial Squash

 India
4
Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

Public Grievance Neglect Triggers Salary Withhold in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025