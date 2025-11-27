Indian Visa Holders Lead Emigration from UK Amid Migration Policies

New data reveals a marked decrease in net migration in the UK, with Indian nationals leading the exodus. Over the past year, about 74,000 Indians departed the UK, prompted by changes in immigration policy. This makes Indians the most common non-EU nationality leaving the country.

The Office for National Statistics highlighted a substantial decline in the number of Indians leaving with study and work visas, alongside Chinese nationals. The UK's government has been focusing on reducing net migration to alleviate economic pressures linked to high immigration figures.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood introduced stricter immigration measures, stating that the pace and scale of migration burden local communities. Meanwhile, organizations like the Work Rights Centre warn that these policies may stifle economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)