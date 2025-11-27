Tragedy in the Clouds: Uncovering the Kedarnath Helicopter Crash

A devastating helicopter crash near Kedarnath valley claimed seven lives, as revealed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's interim report. The tragic event occurred in June when a Bell 407 helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed early in the morning, engulfing the aircraft in flames before it could land at Guptkashi helipad.

The report notes that upon departure, the helicopter experienced no abnormalities. However, thick cloud cover at the valley exit likely contributed to the accident. CCTV footage showed the clouds descending into the valley, a key factor since other helicopters managed to exit at a lower altitude to avoid the weather conditions.

International experts, including representatives from the US and Canada, are aiding the investigation to uncover the root cause. Amidst continuing inquiries, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already issued new safety protocols for Kedarnath shuttle flights to prevent future occurrences.