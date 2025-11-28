Flights Diverted Due to Colombo Weather Disruptions

In a disruption caused by adverse weather conditions over Colombo, four flights from various international locations were diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Friday, according to TIAL authorities.

The rerouted flights included two Srilankan Airlines flights arriving from Dubai and Doha, an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi, and an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur.

These aircraft made their unscheduled landings at Thiruvananthapuram, with timings ranging from early morning at 3.44 am to shortly before 8 am, as reported by TIAL.

