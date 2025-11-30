Left Menu

Heroic Constable Saves Woman at Panipat Station

A quick-thinking Government Railway Police constable saved a woman's life at Panipat railway station. As she attempted to board a moving train, she slipped. Constable Jagrup Singh's swift action prevented a tragic accident. The event was captured on CCTV, underscoring his heroism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:28 IST
Heroic Constable Saves Woman at Panipat Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable act of bravery, a Government Railway Police constable saved the life of a woman in distress at the Panipat railway station. The incident took place when the woman, aged between 45 and 50, lost her footing while trying to board a moving train. Constable Jagrup Singh's quick response averted a tragic accident.

As the train traveling from Kurukshetra to Delhi prepared to depart from Platform No. 1, the chaotic rush of passengers encircled the woman. Her attempt to board led to a dangerous slip, with her foot perilously wedged between the coach and platform. At that critical moment, Constable Singh stepped in, pulling her to safety and ensuring her well-being.

The Haryana police, in a statement, praised Singh's presence of mind and courage, noting that the CCTV footage of the event captured the essence of heroism and timely intervention. The train halted to prioritize passenger safety, allowing the woman to continue her journey injury-free, highlighting the constable's commendable service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals before deadline.

Waqf registration: SC asks petitioners to approach respective tribunals befo...

 India
2
New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

New Voices from Kashmir: National Conference Leaders Sworn In

 India
3
Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

Bomb Threat Hoax at Kerala CM's Residence

 India
4
Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

Fadnavis Advocates Urban Development: Maharashtra’s Urban Push

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025