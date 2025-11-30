Heroic Constable Saves Woman at Panipat Station

In a remarkable act of bravery, a Government Railway Police constable saved the life of a woman in distress at the Panipat railway station. The incident took place when the woman, aged between 45 and 50, lost her footing while trying to board a moving train. Constable Jagrup Singh's quick response averted a tragic accident.

As the train traveling from Kurukshetra to Delhi prepared to depart from Platform No. 1, the chaotic rush of passengers encircled the woman. Her attempt to board led to a dangerous slip, with her foot perilously wedged between the coach and platform. At that critical moment, Constable Singh stepped in, pulling her to safety and ensuring her well-being.

The Haryana police, in a statement, praised Singh's presence of mind and courage, noting that the CCTV footage of the event captured the essence of heroism and timely intervention. The train halted to prioritize passenger safety, allowing the woman to continue her journey injury-free, highlighting the constable's commendable service.

(With inputs from agencies.)