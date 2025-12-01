Left Menu

Mahindra's November Sales Surge: A 19% Jump Across Sectors

In November, Mahindra & Mahindra reported a significant rise in total sales by 19% compared to the previous year. The company's passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments saw noteworthy growth, while the Farm Equipment Business experienced a 33% increase in tractor sales, reflecting strong market trends and governmental policy support.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra announced a 19% year-on-year increase in total sales for November, reaching 92,670 units. The rise is attributed to solid growth in multiple sectors, including passenger vehicles and farm equipment.

In the passenger vehicle segment, Mahindra saw a 22% boost, selling 56,336 units domestically, compared to 46,222 units in the same period last year. The commercial vehicles segment followed suit, experiencing a 17% growth with 24,843 units sold.

The Farm Equipment Business excelled with a 33% rise in domestic tractor sales, reaching 42,273 units. Veejay Nakra, President of the Farm Equipment Business, attributes this success to robust festive season demand, positive farmer sentiment, and supportive government policies enhancing cash flow for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

