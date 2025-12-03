PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - December 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EQT and Omers outline plan to refinance German broadband company Michael and Susan Dell pledge $6.25 billion to help fund 'Trump Accounts' for children

Jaguar Land Rover parts ways with longtime design boss Anthropic taps IPO lawyers as it races OpenAI to go public

Overview Private capital group EQT and Canadian pension fund Omers have proposed a 1.7 billion euro refinancing deal to creditors of their heavily indebted German broadband provider Deutsche Glasfaser.

Michael and Susan Dell have pledged $6.25 billion to help fund so-called Trump Accounts, the children's investment accounts announced earlier this year, in the billionaires' latest effort to support the U.S. president's programmes. Jaguar Land Rover has parted ways with Gerry McGovern, its chief creative officer behind the polarising redesign of the Jaguar brand, several weeks after the arrival of the UK luxury-car maker's new chief executive.

Anthropic has tapped law firm Wilson Sonsini to begin work on one of the largest initial public offerings ever, which could come as soon as 2026. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

