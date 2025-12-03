Left Menu

Working on improving bus conductors' behaviour, communication with passengers: Delhi govt

The department aims to encourage bus drivers and conductors to adopt more courteous behaviour and improve communication inside public buses, officials said on Wednesday. As part of broader service upgrades, the government is preparing to expand its electric bus fleet this month.Around 300 new e-buses are slated to join service in December, the Delhi transport minister said.

The transport department is working on training its drivers and conductors to enhance daily bus travel in Delhi, making it more commuter-friendly and respectful. The focus is on ensuring that conductors provide better assistance to passengers and make clear, stop-wise announcements at every halt. The department aims to encourage bus drivers and conductors to adopt more courteous behaviour and improve communication inside public buses, officials said on Wednesday. Officials told PTI that the department will encourage conductors not only to rotate through the bus during the ride but also to make regular announcements regarding upcoming stops, bus halts, and the final destination. Conductors will also be instructed to assist passengers on board, while drivers will be trained to communicate respectfully with commuters. The plan comes amid concerns over overcrowding and confusion about routes among the scores of people who use city buses every day. The measures aim to improve support for senior citizens, women and passengers unfamiliar with routes. The department is also considering repainting and prominently displaying route numbers and final destinations on buses to help commuters easily identify routes. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government wants bus services to feel ''respectful and supportive'' for every resident. ''We want every passenger to feel respected and supported when they board a Delhi bus. The department is examining measures that encourage cordial behaviour and clearer communication by staff so that commuting becomes smoother for everyone,'' he told PTI. As part of broader service upgrades, the government is preparing to expand its electric bus fleet this month.

Around 300 new e-buses are slated to join service in December, the Delhi transport minister said. He added that by March 2025, the electric bus programme will move the city closer to its long-term target of operating 5,000 e-buses.

The minister noted that improvements in commuter experience will go hand in hand with fleet expansion. ''Alongside service upgrades, we are strengthening our fleet. The introduction of 300 new e-buses this month will bring us closer to our 5,000-bus target and help deliver a cleaner, modern and reliable transport system for the people of Delhi,'' Singh said.

