Left Menu

Deceived by a Fake Navy Officer: A Woman's Ordeal

A woman in Delhi was allegedly duped and sexually exploited by a man pretending to be a Navy officer with false marriage promises. The accused, Md Jaseem from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, also threatened to misuse her private videos. A case has been registered at Paharganj police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 17:29 IST
Deceived by a Fake Navy Officer: A Woman's Ordeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi woman has reported being deceived and exploited by a man falsely claiming to be a Navy officer, officials disclosed on Monday. The accused, identified as Md Jaseem from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, is alleged to have misused her trust on the pretense of marriage.

The victim came into contact with Jaseem via a matrimonial website in February 2025, where he posed as a Navy officer. Winning her trust through persistent communication, he allegedly engaged in a relationship under false pretenses.

Authorities have lodged a case under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the BNS. The victim underwent a medical examination and has been offered counselling. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025