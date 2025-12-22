Deceived by a Fake Navy Officer: A Woman's Ordeal

A Delhi woman has reported being deceived and exploited by a man falsely claiming to be a Navy officer, officials disclosed on Monday. The accused, identified as Md Jaseem from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, is alleged to have misused her trust on the pretense of marriage.

The victim came into contact with Jaseem via a matrimonial website in February 2025, where he posed as a Navy officer. Winning her trust through persistent communication, he allegedly engaged in a relationship under false pretenses.

Authorities have lodged a case under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means) of the BNS. The victim underwent a medical examination and has been offered counselling. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)