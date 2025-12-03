MoRTH launches special campaign for identification, removal of unauthorised occupation on NHs

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched a special drive for identification and removal of unauthorised occupation on National Highways, according to an office memorandum.

The office memorandum said that the regional officers of the ministry, NHAI and NHIDCL are directed to inspect and survey of entire length of National Highways under jurisdiction.

It also directed them to identify unauthorised occupations on NHs, including through DAMS, Rajmargyatra app and media analysis reports.

The memorandum suggested that removal of unauthorised occupations should be done accordance with the provisions of the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, Highway Administration Rules, 2004 and SOP dated August 7, 2025, if necessary, with the help of local administration and police.

Unauthorised occupation on National Highways is a serious concern for the government and special efforts have been taken up for identification and removal of such unauthorised occupations on NHs in accordance with the provision of Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2000, the memorandum said.

ln addition to these measures, the ministry has also created a separate module for capturing complaints regarding unauthorised occupations on Rajmargyatra App and instructed for the development of Drone Analysis Management System (DAMS) on the Data Lake Portal maintained by NHAI.

