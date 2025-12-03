Left Menu

Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat train to run via Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam

En route, the train will arrivedepart at Yadgir at 648650 hrs, Raichur at 738740 hrs, Manthralayam Road at 7588 hrs, Guntakal at 90905 hrs, Anantapur at 10031005 hrs, followed by a newly added stoppage at Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam at 11001102 hrs, it stated.The South Western Railway stated that Train No. 22232 SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will depart Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 1440 hrs as before.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:23 IST
Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat train to run via Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam
  • Country:
  • India

The South Western Railway on Wednesday said that the Railway Board has approved the re-routing of Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express train via Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam.

This announcement will introduce an additional stoppage at Prasanthi Nilayam and will come into effect on January 1, 2026 from Kalaburagi and January 2, 2026 from SMVT Bengaluru, it added. The train will now run through this route to benefit pilgrims, devotees, and passengers travelling to and from the region, officials said.

According to an official statement, the timings for Train No 22231/22232 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru- Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express have been revised.

''Train No 22231 Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will depart Kalaburagi at 6:10 hrs, instead of the earlier 5:15 hrs. En route, the train will arrive/depart at Yadgir at 6:48/6:50 hrs, Raichur at 7:38/7:40 hrs, Manthralayam Road at 7:58/8 hrs, Guntakal at 9/09:05 hrs, Anantapur at 10:03/10:05 hrs, followed by a newly added stoppage at Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam at 11:00/11:02 hrs,'' it stated.

The South Western Railway stated that Train No. 22232 SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express will depart Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru at 14:40 hrs as before. From SMVT Bengaluru, the train will reach Yelahanka at 15:05/15:07 hrs.

A new scheduled halt at Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam has been introduced at 16:23/16:25 hrs. The train will finally reach Kalaburagi at 22:45 hrs, earlier than the previous 23:30 hrs schedule, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

 Global
2
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
3
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025