Left Menu

19 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, flyers frustrated

Passengers deserve clarity, and responsible service. Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGos customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport, however, maintained that operations at RGIA remain normal.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:17 IST
19 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, flyers frustrated
  • Country:
  • India

A chaotic situation unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here after Indigo airlines cancelled 19 flights to various destinations, including Delhi and Bengaluru from here on Wednesday, airport sources said.

The airport said that some IndiGo flights have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations.

Similarly, the airline also cancelled 21 incoming flights from various destinations, the sources said.

Nine flights were cancelled on Tuesday too.

"Deeply unfortunate to see #Ayyappadevotees forced to protest at Hyderabad Airport after @IndiGo6E failed to address hours-long delays. Passengers deserve clarity, and responsible service. Hope the authorities take immediate action," a netizen said in a post on X tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ram Mohan Naidu.

Social media was flooded with videos showing frustrated passengers arguing with airline staff over the cancellations.

Scores of IndiGo flights were delayed at various airports, as the carrier struggled to secure enough crew for operating its flights.

Acknowledging the situation, an airline spokesperson said, ''We have had several unavoidable flight delays and some cancellations in the past few days due to various reasons including technology issues, airport congestion, and operational requirements.'' The RGAI in a post on X said some IndiGo flights at the airport have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations. Requesting the passengers to contact IndiGo's customer service team directly for the latest updates on flight status, the airport, however, maintained that operations at RGIA remain normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

ANALYSIS-Trump's Ukraine peace effort tests his unconventional diplomacy

 Global
2
Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White House official says

Witkoff, Kushner briefed Trump after meeting with Putin on Tuesday, White Ho...

 United States
3
REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelists say

REUTERS NEXT-Climate and energy top of mind for long-term investors, panelis...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

UPDATE 2-Trump launches immigration crackdown in New Orleans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025