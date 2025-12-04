EIB grants €500m loan to TRATON to speed rollout of next-gen low-emission trucks

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and TRATON SE have signed a €500 million long-term loan agreement to accelerate the development of cleaner, more fuel-efficient commercial vehicles and expand TRATON’s advanced modular technology platform. The financing marks a major boost for European industrial innovation and reinforces the continent’s efforts toward a climate-neutral transport sector.

The loan will support extensive research and development into the TRATON Modular System (TMS) — a cross-brand, global platform used by leading truck manufacturers such as Scania, MAN, and Navistar. TMS harmonizes key components across brands, enabling scalable vehicle development, cost efficiency, and faster adaptation to rapidly changing market needs, including electric drivetrains, digital technologies, and new logistics models.

Driving Innovation for a Transforming Transport Sector

As global transport demands evolve — with rising pressures on flexibility, efficiency and sustainability — TRATON aims to position its brands at the forefront of next-generation heavy-duty mobility. The new funding will allow the group to accelerate research in areas such as:

Advanced powertrains and low-emission engines

Electrified and battery-powered commercial vehicles

Intelligent digital systems and connectivity

Automated and semi-automated driving technologies

Lightweight components and improved aerodynamics

This will support TRATON’s goal of delivering commercial vehicles that consume less fuel, reduce lifecycle costs, and dramatically cut emissions across European and global freight networks.

Strategic Milestone for TRATON’s Future

“The partnership with the European Investment Bank is a major milestone in TRATON GROUP’s financial strategy,” said Dr. Michael Jackstein, TRATON GROUP CFO and CHRO. “By diversifying our financing access, we secure the stability and flexibility needed to drive innovation and support our customers during the transition to a more electrified and sustainable future.”

Strengthening Europe’s Competitiveness and Green Transition

EIB Vice President Nicola Beer emphasized the role of innovative manufacturers in shaping Europe’s climate and economic future:

“By financing industry leaders like TRATON, the EIB ensures that European innovation translates into real-world impact. This agreement strengthens resilient supply chains, creates high-quality jobs, and accelerates the shift to scalable, digital, and electrified mobility.”

Beer added that the partnership exemplifies how strong public-private cooperation can propel Europe toward its European Green Deal targets — including cleaner transport, emissions reductions, and long-term industrial competitiveness.

Measurable Impact for Climate and Industry

The investment is expected to generate wide-ranging benefits:

Major reductions in carbon emissions across Europe’s truck fleets

Hundreds of new high-skilled R&D and engineering jobs

Technology transfer to suppliers and partners, boosting EU value chains

Enhanced global competitiveness for Europe’s heavy-duty vehicle industry

Faster deployment of next-generation battery-electric and digital logistics solutions

With Europe facing rising transport emissions, tightening regulations, and escalating freight demands, this financing partnership positions TRATON as a key driver of the continent’s green transformation.

The collaboration also sets a new benchmark for how public financial institutions and industrial leaders can jointly accelerate sustainable mobility — shaping a cleaner, more resilient transport ecosystem for decades to come.