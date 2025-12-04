IndiGo's operations to be restored by February 10, seeks some relief from pilot rules, India says

IndiGo has told India's aviation regulator that its operations will be fully restored by February 10, and has asked for relief from some provisions that limit pilot duty after it cancelled hundreds of flights this week due to a shortage of aviators.

IndiGo has acknowledged that the disruptions have arisen primarily from "misjudgment and planning gaps" in implementing the second phase of pilot duty rules, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

