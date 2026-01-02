Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Action Taken Against Officials
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav orders disciplinary actions following a diarrhoea outbreak in Indore caused by contaminated drinking water. Immediate transfers and dismissals of municipal officials have been executed. Despite residents claiming 15 deaths, the health department confirmed only four. Corrective measures for the entire state are underway.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken decisive steps following a diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, linked to contaminated drinking water, by ordering disciplinary action against senior municipal officials.
Immediate transfers were enacted and further investigations launched after locals claimed 15 deaths, though only four are confirmed by the health department.
Yadav has directed additional statewide measures to prevent recurrence, establishing a time-bound program underlining the urgency and necessity of rectifying the neglected water infrastructure.
