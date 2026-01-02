Diarrhoea Outbreak in Indore: Action Taken Against Officials

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken decisive steps following a diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, linked to contaminated drinking water, by ordering disciplinary action against senior municipal officials.

Immediate transfers were enacted and further investigations launched after locals claimed 15 deaths, though only four are confirmed by the health department.

Yadav has directed additional statewide measures to prevent recurrence, establishing a time-bound program underlining the urgency and necessity of rectifying the neglected water infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)