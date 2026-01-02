Zelenskiy Appoints Budanov as Chief of Staff Amid Security Focus
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has offered the role of presidential chief of staff to Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for heightened focus on national security, defense development, and diplomatic negotiations, positioning the Office of the President to prioritize these crucial state tasks.
In a significant move to enhance national security, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced offering the presidential chief of staff position to Kyrylo Budanov, the country's military intelligence chief.
Zelenskiy articulated the urgent need for Ukraine to focus on security and defense development, alongside strengthening diplomatic efforts.
He assured that the Office of the President aims to prioritize these vital state responsibilities, demonstrating a strategic pivot in Ukraine's political climate on the X social network.
