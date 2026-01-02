Uttar Pradesh Shuts Schools Amid Intense Cold Wave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the suspension of all school activities in the state until January 5 due to a severe cold wave sweeping across north, central, and eastern India. The extreme weather has heavily impacted daily life, particularly affecting transportation services.

In response, Adityanath instructed officials to conduct thorough field inspections, ensure that blankets are accessible, prevent the homeless from sleeping outside, and guarantee that night shelters are adequately equipped. This comes as dense fog shrouds various parts of the state, including Agra, where visibility was surprisingly clear despite prevailing conditions.

Cities like Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Moradabad are experiencing intense cold and fog, with residents gathering around fires for warmth. Similarly, Varanasi battles cold conditions as the government steps up its efforts to provide relief. Adityanath personally inspected a Gorakhpur night shelter and oversaw the distribution of essential items to those in need, reaffirming the state's commitment to combating the cold wave's effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)