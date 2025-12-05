Sovereign Yields Surge Amid Global Debt Sell-Off

Euro zone sovereign bond yields experienced a notable increase at the end of the week, marking one of the largest sell-offs in three months. Investor concerns over government finances continue to mount, with Japanese bonds spearheading a global debt sell-off. This has pushed yields on 30-year Japanese Government Bonds to unprecedented levels.

The Bank of Japan hinted at possible interest rate hikes, propelling long-dated yields upward globally, in a trend known as curve steepening. German bonds followed suit, with 30-year yields rising by 7.4 basis points, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz deals with internal opposition over a pensions bill, questioning his party management skills.

Market participants are also focusing on U.S. core inflation data, due later Friday, which may steer economic sentiment. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year yields remained stable, maintaining a premium over Bunds. The European bond market awaits ratings reviews set for later this week, which could further impact yields.

