Left Menu

DGCA Eases Flight Duty Norms Amid IndiGo Disruptions

The DGCA has modified flight duty norms to address operational disruptions at IndiGo by differentiating between leaves and weekly rest periods for pilots. This change aims to tackle fatigue issues and ensure operational stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:53 IST
DGCA Eases Flight Duty Norms Amid IndiGo Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a revision in its Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations, aiming to alleviate the operational disruptions currently plaguing IndiGo. The updates allow the substitution of leave with a weekly rest period, a change made to address concerns of pilot fatigue and ensure smooth operations.

According to informed sources, this alteration responds to challenges faced by IndiGo, including crew shortages resulting from inadequate planning during the second phase of the revised FDTL norms, implemented from November 1. The rule stating 'no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest' has been withdrawn to separate weekly rest periods from leaves for pilots.

This decision, dated December 5, was taken after DGCA received representations from various airlines emphasizing the necessity for continuity and operational stability. The move is part of broader efforts to maintain seamless flight operations, ensuring both crew welfare and airline efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, says PM Modi.

Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, say...

 Global
2
Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empowering Workforce

Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empow...

 India
3
NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

 India
4
The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Forum.

The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025