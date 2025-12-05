DGCA Eases Flight Duty Norms Amid IndiGo Disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a revision in its Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) regulations, aiming to alleviate the operational disruptions currently plaguing IndiGo. The updates allow the substitution of leave with a weekly rest period, a change made to address concerns of pilot fatigue and ensure smooth operations.

According to informed sources, this alteration responds to challenges faced by IndiGo, including crew shortages resulting from inadequate planning during the second phase of the revised FDTL norms, implemented from November 1. The rule stating 'no leave shall be substituted for weekly rest' has been withdrawn to separate weekly rest periods from leaves for pilots.

This decision, dated December 5, was taken after DGCA received representations from various airlines emphasizing the necessity for continuity and operational stability. The move is part of broader efforts to maintain seamless flight operations, ensuring both crew welfare and airline efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)