Urgent Call for Railway Overbridges in Alipurduar District

Trinamool Congress leader Prakash Chik Baraik urged the Indian government to expedite the construction of railway overbridges at Dalgaon and Kamakhaguri stations in West Bengal. Baraik highlighted transport challenges due to existing railway crossings, delays jeopardizing public safety, and alleged discriminatory practices against the state's proposals to the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

All India Trinamool Congress leader Prakash Chik Baraik has called on the central government to speed up the construction of railway overbridges at Dalgaon Railway Station in Birpara and Kamakhaguri Railway Station in Alipurduar district, West Bengal.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, Baraik revealed that despite flagging the issue and receiving a response during the 2024 winter session of Parliament, work on the overbridges has yet to start.

Baraik emphasized the critical nature of these projects, pointing out the frequent transport disruptions that have even led to patients dying before reaching hospitals located beyond the crossing. He accused the Centre of discrimination against West Bengal, noting the delayed release of Rs 52,000 crore under the MNREGA scheme, despite a Supreme Court directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

