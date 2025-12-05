Telangana's Urea Surplus Sparks Fertiliser Assurance

During the 2025 Kharif season, Telangana experienced a surplus of urea, with 10.28 lakh tonnes supplied against a requirement of 9.80 lakh tonnes, according to Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel. Contrary to a formal shortfall complaint by the state, fertiliser distribution was effectively managed.

Fertiliser sales reached 9.79 lakh tonnes, leaving a closing stock of 49,000 tonnes as of September 30, Patel stated in a Lok Sabha address. The state holds 2.29 lakh tonnes for the ongoing Rabi season, deemed sufficient by Patel.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi raised queries about the alleged shortfall, but Patel confirmed that supply exceeded state needs. Intra-state distribution is overseen by state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)