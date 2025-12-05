Left Menu

Telangana's Urea Surplus Sparks Fertiliser Assurance

In Telangana, urea availability exceeded requirements during the 2025 Kharif season, with 10.28 lakh tonnes supplied against 9.80 lakh tonnes needed. Minister Anupriya Patel informed that despite a formal complaint from the state regarding shortfall, distribution at the district level was managed adequately, with surplus stocks continuing into the Rabi season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:52 IST
Telangana's Urea Surplus Sparks Fertiliser Assurance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the 2025 Kharif season, Telangana experienced a surplus of urea, with 10.28 lakh tonnes supplied against a requirement of 9.80 lakh tonnes, according to Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel. Contrary to a formal shortfall complaint by the state, fertiliser distribution was effectively managed.

Fertiliser sales reached 9.79 lakh tonnes, leaving a closing stock of 49,000 tonnes as of September 30, Patel stated in a Lok Sabha address. The state holds 2.29 lakh tonnes for the ongoing Rabi season, deemed sufficient by Patel.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi raised queries about the alleged shortfall, but Patel confirmed that supply exceeded state needs. Intra-state distribution is overseen by state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

Delhi's Urban Landscape Gets a Corporate Makeover

 India
2
Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

Cracking the Code: Enhancing TB Treatment by Targeting Bacterial Membranes

 India
3
Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

Australia Batters Shine as England Falters in Second Ashes Test

 Global
4
IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

IndiGo's On-Time Turbulence: Inside India's Aviation Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025