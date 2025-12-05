Left Menu

South Korea's Next-Gen AI Ambitions: A Fusion of OpenAI, Samsung, and SK Group

OpenAI's Stargate Project is rapidly advancing in South Korea, with Samsung and SK Group collaborating on AI infrastructure. This initiative, part of a global effort including Oracle and SoftBank, aims to establish advanced data centers. Key partnerships and strategic plans unfold as the nation embraces AI-driven transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:55 IST
South Korea's Next-Gen AI Ambitions: A Fusion of OpenAI, Samsung, and SK Group
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

OpenAI's ambitious Stargate Project is making significant strides in South Korea, with heavyweight tech firms Samsung and SK Group joining forces to revolutionize the landscape of artificial intelligence infrastructure. The initiative, as highlighted by Pulse, a service of Maeil Business News Korea, seeks to lay the groundwork for next-generation AI facilities.

Kim Kyoung-hoon, heading OpenAI's Korean division, revealed that two projects are currently underway, with the Stargate headquarters team recently visiting Seoul. Despite the buzz, financial specifics remain under wraps, although there's speculation about a monumental investment reaching up to USD 500 billion to construct a 10-gigawatt data center in the U.S., with similar ventures anticipated in South Korea.

The project's progress follows a visit from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who met Samsung Electronics' Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee. This meeting culminated in a letter of intent for global AI infrastructure collaboration. Samsung's involvement includes providing memory chips, while SK hynix Inc. commits to high bandwidth memory supply. SK Telecom is also slated to construct a dedicated data center, emphasizing the timeliness and strategic planning needed for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, says PM Modi.

Discussions have begun on FTA between India and Eurasian Economic Union, say...

 Global
2
Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empowering Workforce

Haryana's Unity Mall Project and Women's Hostels: Boosting Economy and Empow...

 India
3
NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

NDA's Major Boost to Farmers: Doubling MSP, Quadrupling Procurement

 India
4
The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Forum.

The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-R...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025