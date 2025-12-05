Left Menu

Navigating Turbulence: DGCA's Call for Pilot Unity Amid IndiGo Disruptions

The DGCA chief, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, appeals to pilots and associations for cooperation to tackle disruptions faced by IndiGo due to operational challenges, weather conditions, and seasonal passenger surge. He emphasizes the importance of coordination and adherence to safety norms amidst scheduling complications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, has urged pilots and airline associations to cooperate for smooth operations amid ongoing IndiGo flight disruptions. These disruptions stem from operational constraints, unpredictable weather, and seasonal passenger demand, increasing strain on the aviation sector.

Kidwai highlighted the complications faced during this critical period, emphasizing forthcoming challenges such as rising passenger volumes and weather-related impacts. As the fog season and holiday travel swell, maintaining flight safety and reducing delays is paramount.

Addressing potential relaxation of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, the DGCA reaffirms its commitment to safety standards. Planning lapses in the revised FDTL have led to crew shortages at IndiGo, exacerbating current disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

