Navigating Turbulence: DGCA's Call for Pilot Unity Amid IndiGo Disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, has urged pilots and airline associations to cooperate for smooth operations amid ongoing IndiGo flight disruptions. These disruptions stem from operational constraints, unpredictable weather, and seasonal passenger demand, increasing strain on the aviation sector.

Kidwai highlighted the complications faced during this critical period, emphasizing forthcoming challenges such as rising passenger volumes and weather-related impacts. As the fog season and holiday travel swell, maintaining flight safety and reducing delays is paramount.

Addressing potential relaxation of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, the DGCA reaffirms its commitment to safety standards. Planning lapses in the revised FDTL have led to crew shortages at IndiGo, exacerbating current disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)