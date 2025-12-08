Omaxe Group Clears Rs 700 Crore Debt to Samman Capital Early

Real estate giant Omaxe Group has announced the complete repayment of a Rs 700 crore loan to Samman Capital, previously known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, ahead of schedule.

This significant debt was utilized for construction and development projects across key metropolitan areas, including Lucknow, Faridabad, and New Chandigarh.

Omaxe Ltd, a prominent player in the Indian real estate market since its NSE and BSE listing in 2007, boasts a diversified portfolio, having delivered 140.17 million square feet across 31 cities in 8 states.