Omaxe Group Clears Rs 700 Crore Debt to Samman Capital Early

Realty firm Omaxe Group has fully repaid its Rs 700 crore loan to Samman Capital ahead of schedule. The debt facilitated the development of projects in several Indian cities. Omaxe, listed on NSE and BSE since 2007, has delivered significant real estate across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate giant Omaxe Group has announced the complete repayment of a Rs 700 crore loan to Samman Capital, previously known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, ahead of schedule.

This significant debt was utilized for construction and development projects across key metropolitan areas, including Lucknow, Faridabad, and New Chandigarh.

Omaxe Ltd, a prominent player in the Indian real estate market since its NSE and BSE listing in 2007, boasts a diversified portfolio, having delivered 140.17 million square feet across 31 cities in 8 states.

