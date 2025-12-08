Binance Wins Landmark ADGM Regulatory Approval, Securing Global FSRA Licence

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, has secured a groundbreaking regulatory milestone after the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) formally approved the authorisation of its global platform, www.Binance.com, under one of the world’s most rigorous financial regulatory frameworks.

The approval marks the first time globally that Binance’s international platform has been licensed under a full-scope, comprehensive regulatory regime—an achievement that significantly strengthens its credibility, governance, and compliance posture across multiple jurisdictions.

According to Binance, this milestone supports its long-term mission of building the world’s most trusted and compliant digital-asset ecosystem. The FSRA licence extends Binance’s regulatory reach well beyond the UAE, granting it structured access to numerous global markets.

Three Fully Regulated Entities Approved in ADGM

The approval covers Binance’s operations across three separately regulated legal entities, each performing critical components of a fully integrated digital asset marketplace:

1. Nest Services Limited (soon “Nest Exchange Limited”) – Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE)

Granted permission to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility, covering both spot and derivatives markets

Responsible for all on-exchange trading activity

2. Nest Clearing and Custody Limited – Recognised Clearing House (RCH)

Authorised to manage clearing, settlement, custody, and CSD services

Ensures secure storage, operational resilience, and investor asset protection

3. BCI Limited (soon “Nest Trading Limited”) – Broker-Dealer

Licensed to deal in investments, arrange deals, manage assets, arrange custody, and provide money services

Oversees off-exchange activities, including OTC trading and principal-based conversion services

Together, these entities form a complete regulatory ecosystem, positioning Binance among the few digital-asset platforms globally that operate exchange, clearing house, and brokerage functions under a single, unified regulatory standard.

Binance: “A Deep Commitment to Compliance and User Protection”

Binance Co-CEO Richard Teng said the approval affirms the exchange’s commitment to governance excellence:

“Achieving regulatory status through ADGM’s respected framework reflects our deep commitment to compliance, transparency, and user protection… Holding an FSRA licence shows that Binance meets the highest international standards for compliance, governance, risk management, and consumer protection.”

He added that the regulatory clarity provided by ADGM will support Binance’s global operations and give users the peace of mind of operating under a “gold standard framework”.

ADGM: Strengthening Abu Dhabi’s Position as a Global FinTech Hub

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, welcomed Binance’s entry:

“Their presence underscores Abu Dhabi’s standing as a leading international hub for innovation, sustainable growth, and the future of finance.”

He highlighted that ADGM’s progressive regulatory environment continues to attract top global players in digital assets and financial innovation.

Binance’s Global Footprint Continues to Expand

With over 300 million registered users and more than $125 trillion in cumulative trading volume, Binance remains the dominant force in digital asset trading worldwide. Operating under ADGM’s regulatory oversight is expected to:

Boost institutional and retail trust

Strengthen investor protections

Support Binance’s next phase of international expansion

Ensure robust operational standards as the platform scales

Subject to final operational readiness, Binance.com will begin offering FSRA-regulated services from January 5, 2026.

This development not only cements Binance’s position as a global leader in compliant digital finance but also reinforces the UAE’s rise as a premier destination for fintech innovation, supported by strong regulation and a growing talent pool.