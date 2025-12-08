Fertiliser Shortage Tragedy: Farmer's Death Sparks Outcry
Farmer Jamuna Kushwaha, 52, died from a heart attack while waiting for fertiliser in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Amid widespread protests over urea shortages, Kushwaha's death highlights the growing desperation among farmers. Protests have disrupted local transport, escalating tension in the region.
In a tragic turn of events, a 52-year-old farmer, Jamuna Kushwaha, succumbed to a heart attack while waiting to procure fertiliser in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. Occurring at a warehouse in Badora village, his death highlights the dire situation faced by farmers in the region amid a severe fertiliser shortage.
Jamuna's brother, Chhakki, recounted that Jamuna had been tirelessly traveling for two days from Bajrua village, eight kilometres away, in hopes of acquiring urea. Tragically, while standing in line, Jamuna began to feel unwell, started vomiting, and eventually collapsed.
The farmer's death comes amidst escalating tensions as growers in Tikamgarh continue to protest against the scarcity of essential farming supplies. Situations have even turned violent; in recent events, farmers looted fertiliser bags from a truck, and major roads were blocked by angry cultivators calling for immediate action.
