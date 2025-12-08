Left Menu

Fertiliser Shortage Tragedy: Farmer's Death Sparks Outcry

Farmer Jamuna Kushwaha, 52, died from a heart attack while waiting for fertiliser in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh. Amid widespread protests over urea shortages, Kushwaha's death highlights the growing desperation among farmers. Protests have disrupted local transport, escalating tension in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tikamgarh | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:01 IST
Fertiliser Shortage Tragedy: Farmer's Death Sparks Outcry
farmer
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 52-year-old farmer, Jamuna Kushwaha, succumbed to a heart attack while waiting to procure fertiliser in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. Occurring at a warehouse in Badora village, his death highlights the dire situation faced by farmers in the region amid a severe fertiliser shortage.

Jamuna's brother, Chhakki, recounted that Jamuna had been tirelessly traveling for two days from Bajrua village, eight kilometres away, in hopes of acquiring urea. Tragically, while standing in line, Jamuna began to feel unwell, started vomiting, and eventually collapsed.

The farmer's death comes amidst escalating tensions as growers in Tikamgarh continue to protest against the scarcity of essential farming supplies. Situations have even turned violent; in recent events, farmers looted fertiliser bags from a truck, and major roads were blocked by angry cultivators calling for immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025