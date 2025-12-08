Left Menu

Rescue Amidst Crisis: Nigeria Saves 100 Abducted Schoolchildren

Nigeria's government successfully rescued 100 schoolchildren abducted from a Catholic school in Niger state. This significant step highlights efforts to combat insecurity and collaborate with international partners like the U.S. The situation remains tense, with many parents still awaiting news about their missing children.

08-12-2025
In a significant development, the Nigerian government has rescued 100 schoolchildren who were abducted from a Catholic school in Niger state, according to a Christian group. The rescue operation follows one of the country's largest mass kidnappings in recent times, though details remain scarce about the means of the rescue.

The abduction of over 300 pupils and staff from St Mary's Catholic School last month had caused national outrage over the increasing insecurity in northern Nigeria, where armed gangs frequently target schools for ransom. Parents, like Yunusa Kabukaya, remain in anguish as they await confirmation of whether their children are among those freed.

This incident underscores the ongoing crisis of school kidnappings in Nigeria, echoing the infamous 2014 Chibok girls' kidnapping by Boko Haram. Meanwhile, international attention has been drawn to the situation, with a U.S. congressional delegation meeting with Nigerian leaders, signaling the formation of a joint Nigeria-U.S. task force to enhance security and target terrorist activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

