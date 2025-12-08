Aviation Monopoly: A Call for Intervention
Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan warns against the growing monopoly in India's aviation sector, pointing out that it threatens the economy. Chavan urges the government to split IndiGo, implement regulatory reforms, and start a state-owned airline to protect passenger interests and ensure fair competition.
- Country:
- India
Former Union minister Prithviraj Chavan expressed grave concern over the escalating monopoly in India's aviation sector, highlighting its potential ramifications on the economy and the interests of passengers. Addressing reporters, Chavan emphasized that the dominance of two major players in the market resulted in limited competition and threatened consumer choice.
Chavan criticized the current imbalance where IndiGo holds 65% of the market share, paired with the Tata Group's 30%, indicating a significant decline from the ten airlines that operated in 2004. He called for immediate action, including splitting IndiGo into two separate entities to foster a more competitive environment.
The Congress leader denounced regulatory lapses and potential collusion between the government and private airlines, pushing for resignations and dismissals of key officials. Chavan also advocated for establishing a national airline and reinstituting the Civil Aviation Authority to improve oversight and accountability.
