Zelenskiy Stresses Unity in Ending Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of unity among Europe, Ukraine, and the U.S. to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. His comments came during a visit to London, aimed at garnering support from Kyiv's allies for a U.S.-led peace initiative.

Updated: 08-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:02 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the critical need for unity in negotiations to bring an end to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

His statement came as part of a visit to London, where he is actively seeking support from Ukrainian allies.

Zelenskiy is focusing on reinforcing the coalition among Europe, Ukraine, and the U.S. as part of a U.S.-led initiative for peace.

