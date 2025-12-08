Trump Unveils One Rule Executive Order for AI

President Donald Trump revealed a plan on Monday to sign an executive order designed to streamline the artificial intelligence approval process across the United States.

The move, referred to as the 'One Rule' Executive Order, seeks to create a single set of AI regulations, eliminating the need for companies to adhere to 50 different state rules.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, emphasized the need for a unified approach to maintaining America's leadership in AI innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)