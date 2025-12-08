Trump Unveils One Rule Executive Order for AI
President Trump announced plans to sign an executive order establishing a unified artificial intelligence approval process across the U.S. This initiative, dubbed the 'One Rule' Executive Order, aims to prevent companies from navigating different AI-related regulations in each state.
President Donald Trump revealed a plan on Monday to sign an executive order designed to streamline the artificial intelligence approval process across the United States.
The move, referred to as the 'One Rule' Executive Order, seeks to create a single set of AI regulations, eliminating the need for companies to adhere to 50 different state rules.
Trump, posting on Truth Social, emphasized the need for a unified approach to maintaining America's leadership in AI innovation.
