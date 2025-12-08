Left Menu

Trump Unveils One Rule Executive Order for AI

President Trump announced plans to sign an executive order establishing a unified artificial intelligence approval process across the U.S. This initiative, dubbed the 'One Rule' Executive Order, aims to prevent companies from navigating different AI-related regulations in each state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:02 IST
Trump Unveils One Rule Executive Order for AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump revealed a plan on Monday to sign an executive order designed to streamline the artificial intelligence approval process across the United States.

The move, referred to as the 'One Rule' Executive Order, seeks to create a single set of AI regulations, eliminating the need for companies to adhere to 50 different state rules.

Trump, posting on Truth Social, emphasized the need for a unified approach to maintaining America's leadership in AI innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025