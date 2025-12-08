IndiGo Airlines Navigates Crisis: Refunds, Deliveries, and Improved Operations
IndiGo Airlines announced processing Rs 827 crore in refunds amid early December 2025 cancellations. With improved operations, over 1800 flights are set to operate. Civil Aviation Minister assures no safety compromise while addressing related challenges in the Rajya Sabha.
Amid a crisis stemming from widespread flight cancellations, IndiGo Airlines declared on Monday that it has disbursed Rs 827 crore in refunds to passengers, with ongoing efforts to process remaining refunds for cancellations up to December 15, 2025. The airline also reported delivering over 4,500 bags to customers, promising completion in 36 hours.
The airline claims to have accommodated stranded passengers by arranging over 9,500 hotel rooms and nearly 10,000 transportation options. On December 8, IndiGo plans to operate over 1,800 flights, having optimized operations to enhance on-time performance (OTP) to 91% and reduced cancellations, notifying customers in advance.
In government discussions, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu addressed the crisis, attributing issues to IndiGo's crew rostering and operational planning rather than technical systems. The minister assured passengers that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements are in place to safeguard their interests, highlighting ongoing technological upgrades to meet global standards.
