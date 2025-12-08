Left Menu

Bihar Triumphs Over Uttar Pradesh in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Thriller

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:17 IST
Rinku Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning upset, Bihar outclassed a star-studded Uttar Pradesh team by six wickets during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B clash on Monday. Playing at the Jadavpur University Campus ground, Bihar's Piyush Singh delivered a commanding 54-ball 57 to spearhead a chase of 145 runs, securing victory with four balls to spare.

Leading the charge for Bihar's bowlers, Mangal Mahrour's superb spell of 3/12 rattled the UP lineup, restricting them to just 144 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Despite a promising start for UP, IPL star Rinku Singh couldn't find his footing and was dismissed for a muted 19, as Bihar's bowlers maintained pressure.

The win was sealed after an impressive opening stand between Piyush and Ayush Loharuka laid the foundation, complemented by Bipin Saurabh's quickfire finish. For Uttar Pradesh, Prince Yadav was the standout bowler, taking 3/24, yet his efforts weren't enough to halt Bihar's determined chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

